Football Player Killed In Route 17 Crash Was 'Larger Than Life'

Magnetic. Charismatic. Larger than life.

That was Cyrenius "Cy" Menard, those who knew him say.

The 19-year-old football player, who graduated from St. Joseph's Regional High School, died when he was ejected in a crash with a tractor trailer in the southbound lanes of Route 17 on Friday, May 6.

Just two weeks ago, Cy announced he'd committed to playing for Sacred Heart University. That Instagram post had nearly 1,500 comments — mainly condolences — and more than 3,600 likes as of Saturday, May 7.

Anthony Galella, one of Cy's youth football coaches with the Bergen County Stars, remembered him as brave.

When he was 10 years old, Cy was too big to play with his team at a national tournament. And so, he played with the 12-year-olds.

"Everyone was in awe of that — how he could handle playing with the bigger kids emotionally and physically," Galella said.

"He had one of those magnetic personalities, an amazing smile. Everybody who knew him loved him and considered him family — he was larger than life."

After graduating from St. Joe's, Cy went on to play football for the St. Thomas More School in Connecticut, where his coaches say he excelled both on and off the field.

The BC Stars penned a tribute to Cy, nothing that" the only thing bigger than his stature was his heart."

