Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Flu Kills Central Jersey Child

Cecilia Levine
Influenza killed a New Jersey child last month Photo Credit: CDC

The first pediatric flu death in the state was reported out of Central Jersey.

State officials did not release the age or gender of the child, who died last month, and urged others to get their flu shots.

The latest data shows high flu activity across New Jersey.

"The Department of Health also recommends that people take the necessary precautions during this flu season: wash or disinfect your hands frequently, cover any coughs and sneezes, stay home and call your health care provider if you are sick (especially with a fever)," a press release says.

