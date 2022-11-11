Fleeing Vandal Caught By At GWB Bus Station Had Loaded Gun: Port Authority PD

A vandal who was chased down by Port Authority police at the George Washington Bridge bus station was carrying a loaded gun, authorities said.

Justice D. Velez, 20, of the Bronx was vandalizing a card payment machine when he saw the officers coming and took off, said Lenis Valens, a Port Authority spokeswoman.

Velez tossed a small backpack as he led Officers Johan Quinde, Eric Arroyo, Frank DiMaggio and Jubil Oommen on a foot chase that ended on the upper roadway of the Washington Heights station, Valens said.

Inside the backpack was a loaded .38-caliber handgun, she said.

Velez was arrested and charged with illegal weapons possession, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. He remained held pending a court appearance in Washington Heights.

