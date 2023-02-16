Fleeing Speeder Runs Over Edgewater Officer’s Foot, Nabbed Near Cliffside Home: PD

An argumentative speeder from Cliffside Park ran over an Edgewater police officer’s foot while fleeing, only to be eventually arrested at his home, authorities said.

Emmanuel Nunez, 33, demanded to see the radar unit, then refused to hand over his license, registration and insurance card to officers who stopped him for speeding in his 2023 Nissan 350z on River Road shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, Chief Donald Martin said.

Nunez “remained defiant and argumentative and was ultimately asked to exit his vehicle,” the chief said.

Instead, Nunez threw the car into gear, ran over an officer’s foot and kept going, he said.

A brief pursuit followed before his officers pulled back in Fort Lee, Martin said.

The injured officer was treated at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck before being released, he said.

Police ended up nabbing Nunez near his home on Thursday, the chief said.

They charged him with aggravated assault on a police officer and eluding and sent him to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

