Fleeing ShopRite Shoplifter Brawls With Paramus Police

A fleeing ShopRite shoplifter from out of state had to be pepper-sprayed when she fought with Paramus police, authorities said.

A security guard grabbed Lillian T. Baker, 30, of Brooklyn after she collected $228 worth of merchandise on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 25, Deputy Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said.

She broke free and was grabbed by Officers Nicholas Perna as she bolted out the front door, the deputy chief said.

Baker fought with Perna and Officer Ben Fox before a blast of capsaicin subdued her, he said.

She was first brought to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for medical clearance before being charged with shoplifting, resisting arrest and possession of crack, burglary tools and a bogus ID (a Pennsylvania driver’s license).

Baker also was wanted on warrants out of Weehawken and Lawrence Township, records show.

Police sent her to the Bergen County Jail only to have a judge free her less than 24 hours later.

