Fleeing Dumont Driver Crashes, Bails, Caught Carrying $10,800 In Twenties, Police Say

A custodian from Dumont who led police on a brief pursuit before crashing outside a church in Bergenfield was carrying $10,800 in cash, authorities said.

Boubacar Diallo, 28, tried to run but was chased down by a borough officer and taken into custody Tuesday afternoon, March 14, Dumont Police Chief Brian Joyce said.

A detective had gone to a Walsh Drive home on an investigation moments earlier and attempted to speak with Diallo, who was behind the wheel of a Jeep Cherokee with an out-of-state license plate that was running in the resident’s driveway, Joyce said.

Diallo threw the Jeep into drive, however, and raced across the lawn, narrowly missing the investigator, the chief said.

An alert went out, and officers from surrounding towns responded to assist, he said.

A short time later, Dumont Detective Lt. Luke Totten, Detective Matthew Gloeckler and Officer Jonathan Decen Rogers began pursuing the vehicle as it raced south on Washington Avenue near Madison Avenue.

Wintry weather and road conditions convinced them to pull back, however.

The Jeep ended up crashing several blocks away, hitting a brick wall outside the rectory of St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church at North Washington and Bradley avenues.

Diallo bailed, but Decen Rogers quickly chased him down, Joyce said.

He was carrying $10,800 – all in twenty-dollar bills, the chief said.

Members of the Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps took Diallo to Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck before he was sent to the Bergen County Jail.

Police charged him with eluding, money laundering, aggravated assault on a police officer, obstruction, resisting arrest and hindering apprehension. He also received several motor vehicle summonses.

Fortunately, no law enforcement officers were injured, the chief said.

Joyce commended his officers and thanked their colleagues from Bergenfield, Cresskill and Tenafly for their assistance.

PHOTO by Jaqueline Romney (FACEBOOK)

