FLASH FLOOD: Motorists Rescued, Vehicles Float, Roads Jammed Throughout Area

Some cars flipped while many floated, responders rescued dozens of motorists whose vehicles became submerged and traffic throughout Bergen and Passaic counties was paralyzed by the hard rain that fell Monday afternoon.

Torrential thunderstorms stranded motorists rescued by emergency responders. Others watched their cars float away. Roadways of all widths and lengths were closed -- some of them in more than one spot.

A flash-flooded southbound Route 208 was closed after a vehicle flipped.

Rescues were underway on Broadway in Fair Lawn, at South Van Brunt Street and Jay Street in Englewood.

Another victim was rescued from the floodwaters on Morningside Avenue in Cresskill. Still others were plucked from vehicles on Route 4 near Main Street in River Edge.

Paterson police called for rescue pontoons after three vehicles got stuck at Madison and 20th avenues.

Countless motorists pulled over on Route 80, waiting for the torrential downpour to ease.

No major injuries were reported as the evening rush approached -- although there were plenty of headaches.

Route 4 was closed in several spots, including near Kinderkamack Road.

Southbound Route 17 was closed at Passaic Street in Rochelle Park and in Hasbrouck Heights.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.