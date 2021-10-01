Flames Blow Through Windows Of Garfield Multi-Family Home

Flames shot out the second-floor windows and into the eaves of a Garfield multi-family home on Sunday.
Firefighters needed a little over 20 minutes to knock down the bulk of the Harrison Avenue blaze after it broke out around 2:15 p.m.
The two-alarm fire displayed a couple of families whose members all got out OK, responders said. EMS treated a firefighter for a minor injury at the scene.
Mutual aid responders included fellow firefighters from Elmwood Park, Saddle Brook and Wallington.
ALL PHOTOS: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE
