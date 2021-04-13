Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Breaking News: Prosecutor: Detectives Find Stolen Gun, Second Firearm, Arrest PA Driver In Route 80 Stop
Flames Blow Through Roof Of Passaic Home

Jerry DeMarco
Passaic firefighters battled the High Street blaze from outside.
Passaic firefighters battled the High Street blaze from outside. Photo Credit: Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

Firefighters battled a blaze that blew through the roof of a Passaic home Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out in a three-story wood-frame residence at the corner of High Street and Temple Place shortly after 2 p.m.

It went from two alarms to three within minutes and then four alarms soon after.

Conditions forced firefighters to battle the blaze from outside while avoiding downed power lines.

100 High Street, Passaic

Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from East Rutherford, Rutherford and Wallington, among others, as well as city police and the County Wide Emergency Services Rehab Canteen.

A PSE&G crew was also summoned.

Jo Fehl took the photos for DAILY VOICE and contributed to this story.

No injuries were reported in the High Street fire in Passaic.

Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

UPDATE: A woman deliberately set a fire last summer that roared through a string of attached mixed-use buildings in Paterson -- displacing 60 residents and injuring four firefighters – during an argument with a tenant, authorities charged.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/news/angry-woman-set-huge-paterson-fire-that-displaced-60-by-lighting-paper-towels-indictment-says/806930/

