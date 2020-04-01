Five Coronavirus Deaths, 22 Other Cases Reported At New Milford Nursing Home

Five residents at a nursing home in New Milford have died of coronavirus complications and 16 more tested positive, along with six staff members, its parent company confirmed.

There may be more there, management at CareOne said in a release.

CareOne at New Milford (Woodcrest) became the first long-term care facility in Bergen County struck with that many deaths, joining others in New Jersey.

“We expect these numbers to rise,” the company managers said. “We are actively testing patients and awaiting results, and screening at higher levels than CDC guidelines.”

Five residents deaths at the 236-bed, post-acute care facility on River Road were confirmed coronavirus cases, they said, adding that the company is “investigating other passings.”

Fifty two residents at long-term care facilities in New Jersey have reportedly died from the virus as of Tuesday – 20% of the state’s totals.

An outbreak closed St. Joseph’s Senior Home in Woodbridge, where three seniors died and nearly two dozen residents and stafff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronovirus killed three elderly residents at a Burlington County long-term care facility -- an 87-year-old woman and two men, one 85 and the other 80 -- while infecting other residents and staff.

Four others connected to Family of Caring in Montclair died after testing positive for the virus: a visitor, two 86-year-old patients and one administrator, officials said.

More than 80 of the 375 facilities across New Jersey have reported at least one resident who has tested positive for COVID-19, state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said Tuesday.

Persichilli also ordered that post-acute long-term facilities accept “medically stable” coronavirus patients discharged from local hospitals.

CareOne’s management says it’s ready.

“Beginning in mid-March, some residents and staff started showing signs of respiratory illness” at Woodcrest, CareOne reported.

Residents were quarantined on the third floor “in strict adherence to guidelines issued by the CDC and [state] Department of Health,” it said.

“We have learned that the onset of this disease presents in ways unknown just a month ago, which is why our tracking mechanisms include criteria which exceed CDC guidelines,” the company added.

“We have the benefit of a highly skilled infectious disease physician who is working closely with our center to mitigate the risks to patients and staff. We are offering treatment options to patients and staff that is based on the latest science.”

CareOne added:

“COVID-19 cases are widespread throughout the tri-state area. New York City has been severely impacted and our close proximity puts all of Northern New Jersey, particularly Bergen County, at increased risk.

“Local hospitals are reporting a surge of patients every day and emergency departments are overflowing. Although testing has become more available recently, the scarcity of testing in the early weeks of the pandemic led to incomplete information.

“Persons not meeting strict testing criteria were often sent home or discharged from hospitals without the benefit of a laboratory finding.

“We are battle scarred but not battle weary. In fact with supplemental staff being deployed, we are stronger and even more prepared.

“Rest assured that the safety and well-being of our residents and the New Milford community is of the utmost importance to us.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.