Five Charged With Posing As FBI Agents In Bergen County Home Invasion, Shooting

UPDATE: Five men accused of shooting a Cresskill resident while posing as FBI agents during a summer home invasion were captured in Georgia, authorities said.

The 25-year-old victim survived the July 7 shooting in Cresskill’s East Hill neighborhood, which multiple sources told Daily Voice occurred after the robbers followed him home from a cash business.

An intense five-month investigation led to a series of raids and arrests in Georgia on Tuesday, Dec. 13, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

“Multiple handguns, long guns and ballistic armor were recovered” during the raids, the prosecutor said.

Taken into custody, he said, were:

Aaron Perry, 53, of Dunwoody, GA;

Ali Muhammad, 33, of Atlanta;

Kedrain Burdette, 51, of Marietta;

Roderick Carmichael, 50, of Stockbridge;

Taurus Sanchez Boone, 41, of Atlanta.

All will remain held for extradition to New Jersey to face first-degree charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and armed robbery, as well as lesser counts of aggravated assault, conspiracy, weapons possession and theft, Musella said.

Neighbors at the time told Daily Voice that multiple vehicles had circled the block before the robbers – wearing fake FBI jackets -- hit the house at 10 Center Street near County Road.

A neighbor dialed 911 and reported "multiple people on the scene with weapons," around 8 p.m., Musella said.

Responding borough officers found the victim, who'd been shot more than once, the prosecutor added. He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with what at the time were life-threatening injuries.

Police from surrounding towns joined their Cresskill colleagues in setting a perimeter as they searched for the getaway car: a dark-colored SUV.

Meanwhile, investigators interviewed family members who were at the home where the shooting occurred and a group of teenage girls who were outside when it happened.

They also collected security video from neighbors and obtained a search warrant for the house itself.

Several agencies assisted the prosecutor's detectives and Cresskill police, Musella said.

Among them:

the FBI’s Newark Field Office;

the FBI and DEA Atlanta field offices;

police from Dunwoody, Marietta, Sandy Springs in Georgia;

the Cobb and Henry county, GA, police departments;

the Fulton County, GA, Sheriff’s Office;

the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Police from Dumont, Haworth and Tenafly were among the mutual aid responders the night of the home invasion.

