Five $10K Lottery Tickets Sold In New Jersey

Five winning Mega Millions tickets good for $10,000 apiece were sold in New Jersey.

The tickets from the Tuesday, Jan. 4 drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn which were: 04, 06, 16, 21, and 22. The Gold Mega Ball was 01. The Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The tickets were sold at the following locations:

Bergen County: Bergenfield Deli and Grill, 393 South Washington Ave., Bergenfield;

Bergen County: Mini Mart, 773 Palisade Ave., Cliffside Park;

Monmouth County: Townsquare Liquor & Bar, 345C Matawan Rd., Matawan;

Ocean County: Rite Aid #10517, 86 B Lacey Rd., Whiting; and,

Union County: Clark Cardsmart, 170 Westfield Ave., Clark.

In addition to the third-tier prizes won, 57 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500.

Six of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prizes to $1,500. Moreover, 43,345 other New Jersey players took home $201,822 in prizes ranging from $2 to $600.

