Firefighters Seriously Injured In Major Collapse On Staten Island

Two firefighters suffered severe injuries, at least one of them life-threatening, in a multi-alarm blaze Friday afternoon on Staten Island, responders said.

A major collapse was reported minutes into the fire, which ignited shortly before 1:30 p.m. in a 2½-story side-by-side duplex on Shotwell Avenue in Arden Heights.

It quickly went to four alarms, with multiple maydays reported. Smoke could be seen from Hudson and Middlesex counties in New Jersey.

The first injured firefighter – who was believed to be a battalion chief -- was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital North following the structure collapse.

Close behind was a second firefighter who was removed with serious injuries, responders said.

No firefighters were unaccounted for, they said.

