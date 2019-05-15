Firefighters Revive Cats In Lyndhurst House Blaze

Firefighters revived two cats with pet oxygen masks during an early-morning Lyndhurst house fire Wednesday.

The kitchen blaze broke out around 2:50 a.m. on the second floor of a Page Avenue home where firefighters found three cats, Lyndhurst fire officials said.

Two of the cats required resuscitation and all three were taken by Lyndhurst police to a local animal hospital, the fire department said. The animals were treated for smoke inhalation and all survived.

No injuries were sustained in the incident, which was determined accidental in nature, according to fire officials.

Crews cleared the scene in less than an hour, and a FAST Team responded to the scene from North Arlington Fire Department.

