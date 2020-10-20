Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: LAWSUIT: Student Loan Giant Crippled NJ Borrowers, State Authorities Charge
News

Firefighters Pluck Parrot From Perch Atop Paterson City Hall

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Chewy Photo Credit: Paterson FD
Rescue mission at Paterson City Hall. Photo Credit: Paterson FD

Paterson's bravest had a rare rescue Tuesday.

The large blue and yellow fella's name is Chewy, firefighters said.

The parrot was preening atop Paterson City Hall.

Two firefighters with Ladder 2 "plucked" him from his perch.

There was no word on whether he'd have to be quarantined (they've done that with parrots since before COVID-19).

Where's Chewy from? Good question. The nearest bird store is 4½ miles away as the, um, parrot flies, in Totowa. And Chewy's no stool pigeon.

If you know more, please text (201) 943-2794. Or email: gerardjdemarco@gmail.com. Thanks.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.