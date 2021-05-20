Firefighters Knock Ridgewood Garage Blaze

Firefighters doused a Ridgewood garage blaze Thursday afternoon.
The smoky fire broke out on Franklin Turnpike off Banta Street around 2:30 p.m.
A HoHoKus FAST team joined village firefighters, who quickly extinguished the blaze.
No injuries were reported.
Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.
******
******
