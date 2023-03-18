Firefighters Injured, Homes Damaged By Brush Blaze Overlooking Greenwood Lake

At least two firefighters were injured battling what began as a brush fire and extended to three homes Saturday on a hill overlooking Greenwood Lake, responders said.

Authorities said they were investigating the cause but stopped short of officially calling the fire suspicious. The state Fire Marshal and investigators from the New Jersey State Forest Fire Service were at the scene.

The first house caught fire on Kushaqua Trail North in the Hewitt section of West Milford -- a little over a half-mile from the New York State border -- shortly before 12:30 p.m., March 18, responders said.

The blaze went to a full alarm almost instantly. EMS was requested and tanker trucks were called out.

Firefighters from Orange County rushed to provide mutual aid.

Two firefighters were taken to Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains. Their conditions couldn't immediately be determined. A third reportedly refused medical attention.

