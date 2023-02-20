Firefighters Free Three In Route 23 Head-On Crash Involving Ambulance

Wayne firefighters extricated three occupants following a multi-vehicle head-on crash involving a private ambulance at a Route 23 intersection.

No serious injuries were reported in the Feb. 20 mid-morning collision on the northbound highway at the light just past Waynechester Plaza, which sent four occupants in all to the hospital.

Firefighters said they used both battery-powered and hydraulic tools to free the patients as traffic kept stretching further in either direction.

Wayne police and members of the Memorial First Aid Squad assisted with patient care and support, the smoke eaters said.

Wayne police were investigating the cause of the crash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.