Firefighters Free Severely Injured Driver In NJ Turnpike Pileup

Firefighters extricated the driver of a Lincoln SUV following a chain-reaction crash involving a tractor-trailer on the northbound New Jersey Turnpike in Bergen County.

Four victims in all were hospitalized, one of whom was in traumatic arrest, following the pileup shortly before noon Monday near the Emerson Street overpass in Ridgefield Park, responders said.

A Jeep and a third SUV were also involved in the crash near mile marker 117.8.

Ridgefield Park firefighters freed the trapped driver and cleaned up a large fuel spill.

State Police confirmed the crash and said they were investigating. No further details were available Monday afternoon they said.

