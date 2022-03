Englewood firefighters extricated the driver of an SUV that hit a parked vehicle and landed on its side.

The Honda CRV coincidentally struck another CRV before topping on Van Nostrand Avenue between Broad and Grand avenues just off westbound Route 4 around 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 25.

The driver was checked out and cleared by EMS.

