Firefighters Extricate Victim, Summons Issued Following Ridgewood Crash

A female passenger was hospitalized after Ridgewood firefighters extricated her from a minivan that collided with a Honda Civic sedan Sunday night.
Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and had to be towed following the crash at Franklin Avenue and North Walnut Street shortly before 9 o'clock.
The minivan passenger was taken to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with a neck injury.
Police issued a summons, but it wasn't clear to whom or for what.
Firefighters also cleaned up a fuel spill.
Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.