Firefighters Extricate Victim In Fair Lawn Rollover

Fair Lawn firefighters extricated a woman from a minivan that rolled onto its side at the Hawthorne border early Wednesday evening.

Members of Fair Lawn Heavy Rescue got the victim out through the rear hatch of the Honda Odyssey after it rolled on Lincoln Avenue near Harristown Road shortly before 5:30 p.m.

A Hawthorne EMS unit took her to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Fair Lawn and Hawthorne police also responded.

Lincoln Avenue near Harristown Road at the Fair Lawn/Hawthorne border. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

