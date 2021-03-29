Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: RECOGNIZE HIM? Driver In Stolen Sedan Flees, Hits Fellow Patron Outside Route 46 Strip Club
News

Firefighters Extricate Passenger In Multi-Vehicle Hawthorne Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Hawthorne firefighters at work following crash at Utter and Lincoln avenues.
Hawthorne firefighters at work following crash at Utter and Lincoln avenues. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Hawthorne firefighters extricated a passenger following a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

The woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance with injuries that weren't considered serious after members of Hawthorne Rescue Co. 5 got her out of a KIA SUV that was rammed by a Jeep Grand Cherokee at the corner of Utter and Lincoln avenues.

No other injuries were reported.

A Mercedes sedan also was damaged.

The Cherokee got the worst of it.

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Borough police were investigating.

Glen Rock police assisted.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.