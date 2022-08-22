Firefighters Extricate Dump Truck Driver After Multi-Vehicle Rollover Closes Route 287

A dump truck driver miraculously survived a horrific rollover during a multi-vehicle crash that closed both sides of Route 287 for hours.

The truck landed on its roof on the median guardrail -- heavily entrapping the driver -- during a pileup that involved two tractor-trailers and at least one other vehicle on the northbound highway in Mahwah around 11 a.m. Monday, responders said.

It took firefighters about 90 minutes to extricate the driver, whose legs had been pinned in the crushed cab.

He was conscious and alert while being taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with what multiple responders agreed weren't life-threatening injuries.

At least one other driver was hospitalized. What happened to a dog who reportedly was also in the truck couldn't immediately be determined.

Several ambulances responded along with fire engines, rescue squads and both local and New Jersey State Police. Some came down the opposite side of the highway.

Heavy rain prevented a medical chopper from responding.

The crash spilled gravel onto the median.

The southbound lanes eventually were reopened, but northbound Route 287 remained closed indefinitely so heavy-duty wreckers could remove the rig and the rest of the wreckage could be cleared.

