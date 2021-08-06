Firefighters Extricate Driver With Severe Head Injury In Crash Off Route 208

A driver suffered traumatic head injuries and had to be extricated by Franklin Lakes firefighters after she ran a stop sign and her car was hit by a truck, authorities said.

The 27-year-old Paterson driver had exited northbound Route 208 to Summit Avenue shortly before 7:30 a.m., Police Sgt. Denny G. Knubel said.

She made a left onto Summit without stopping and her Nissan Sentra was struck by a Freightliner driven by a 66-year-old borough man, Knubel said.

The Sentra then hit a BMW 530 driven by a 48-year-old Riverdale man who was headed north on Summit, he said.

The truck and Sentra "went off the east side of the roadway, mounting the curb," Knubel said.

Borough volunteer firefighters freed the Nissan driver, who was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center after being treated at the scene by members of the Franklin Lakes Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Valley Hospital paramedics, the sergeant said.

The other drivers weren't injured, he said.

