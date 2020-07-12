Firefighters Douse Smoky Oven Blaze At Bergen-Based Italian Food Distributor

Firefighters doused a smoky commercial oven blaze at an Italian food distributor's plant in East Rutherford.

Damage was contained to the one oven in a 30-by-30-foot room at MamaMancini's on Branca Road off Route 17 near the Meadowlands after the fire broke out shortly before 8 a.m. -- although the heat melted the strip-door curtains.

No injuries were reported.

"A swift response by our members helped with keeping the fire contained," the East Rutherford Fire Department said in a social media post. "The fire went to two alarms for manpower relief."

MamaMancini's markets and distribute pre-prepared frozen and refrigerated Italian food, including meatballs, meatloaf and sauces.

Its products are sold at 45,000 locations in food retailers across the US -that include Market Basket, ShopRite, Stop& Shop, Foodtown, Walmart and Costco.

