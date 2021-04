Ridgewood firefighters doused a smoky detached-garage blaze Monday morning.

Firefighters contended with a live downed power line as they kept flames from spreading to the Avondale Road home shortly after 8:30 a.m.

They had the fire knocked down within 10 minutes or so.

No injuries were reported. The cause wasn't immediately identified.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

