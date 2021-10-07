Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Woman Struck, Killed By Commuter Train In Little Falls
News

Firefighters Douse Predawn Elmwood Park Restaurant Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Flames extended through the duct work.
Flames extended through the duct work. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Firefighters doused a predawn blaze in a Peruvian restaurant in Elmwood Park.

Upstairs tenants got out safely after the fire broke out in the kitchen at Sara Sara on Broadway -- across from the 7-Eleven -- and extended to the second floor through the duct work shortly before 4:30 a.m. Thursday, responders said.

Firefighters rescued a cat in the blaze, which immediately went to two alarms on arrival and eventually three for coverage. It was declared under control a little over an hour later.

Mutual aid responders either at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Clifton, Fair Lawn, Garfield, Lodi, Maywood, Rochelle Park and Saddle Brook.

The American Red Cross was assisting displaced tenants with food, clothing and shelter.

Damien Danis took the photos and contributed to this account.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.