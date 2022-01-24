Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Firefighters Douse Overnight Ridgefield Park Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
8 Park Street, Ridgefield Park
8 Park Street, Ridgefield Park Photo Credit: RIDGEFIELD PARK FIRE DEPT

Ridgefield Park firefighters made quick work of an overnight attic blaze.

No injuries were reported in the two-alarm fire, which broke out shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday in a two-story wood-frame home on Park Avenue off the corners of Fifth Street and Railroad Avenue.

Firefighters had the bulk of the blaze knocked down in under a half-hour.

Mutual aid responders either at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Bogota, Hackensack and Teaneck.

