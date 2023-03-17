Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Firefighters Douse Overnight Freight Train Blaze In Maywood

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The train car caught fire on the tracks in Maywood overnight Friday, March 17.
The train car caught fire on the tracks in Maywood overnight Friday, March 17. Photo Credit: Rob Lavelle

A rolling dumpster fire of sorts was doused overnight in Maywood after a blaze ignited in a railroad car carrying construction debris and trash.

Maywood Avenue was closed from Central to East Hunter Avenue after the train came to a stop, blocking the crossing, just after midnight Friday, March 17.

Concern was initially expressed over a car purportedly carrying hazardous materials five or so car-lengths away, but firefighters contained the blaze.

The fire eventually was extinguished and the train proceeded to the rail yard in Ridgefield Park shortly before 2 a.m. However, Maywood Avenue remained closed for the cleanup.

Authorities said Rochelle Park firefighters provided mutual aid.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.