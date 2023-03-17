Firefighters Douse Overnight Freight Train Blaze In Maywood

A rolling dumpster fire of sorts was doused overnight in Maywood after a blaze ignited in a railroad car carrying construction debris and trash.

Maywood Avenue was closed from Central to East Hunter Avenue after the train came to a stop, blocking the crossing, just after midnight Friday, March 17.

Concern was initially expressed over a car purportedly carrying hazardous materials five or so car-lengths away, but firefighters contained the blaze.

The fire eventually was extinguished and the train proceeded to the rail yard in Ridgefield Park shortly before 2 a.m. However, Maywood Avenue remained closed for the cleanup.

Authorities said Rochelle Park firefighters provided mutual aid.

