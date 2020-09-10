Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Firefighters Douse Overnight Blaze In Passaic

Jerry DeMarco
50 De Bell Court, Passaic
50 De Bell Court, Passaic Photo Credit: James Wood Sr.

A fire that may have begun in a trash can ravaged a Passaic home before dawn Thursday.

Eight family members fled the 2½-story home on De Bell Court without injury after the three-alarm blaze broke out shortly after 3:30 a.m.

Smoke and flames poured from the front and side of the house after the fire ran up the walls to the attic.

Firefighters had the blaze under control in a little over an hour.

Firefighters had the blaze on De Bell Court in Passaic under control in a little over an hour.

James Wood Sr.

Mutual aid at the scene or in coverage of the city was provided by colleagues from several towns in Bergen and Passaic counties  -- among them, Clifton, Carlstadt, Moonachie, Rutherford and Wallington. 

EDITOR's NOTE: Please identify any other mutual aid departments that responded so they can be included here. Text: (201) 943-2794. Or email: gerardjdemarco@gmail.com. Or message: Jerry DeMarco (Facebook). Thank you.

The fire may have begun in a trash can next to the house.

James Wood Sr.

******

Flames ran up the walls to the roof and attic.

James Wood Sr.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. on De Bell Court in Passaic.

James Wood Sr.

