Firefighters Douse Haledon Duplex Blaze

Firefighters doused a destructive Haledon duplex blaze on Monday.

The fire in the 2½-story wood-frame home on Belmont Avenue at Hodges Place ignited in the attic around 3:30 p.m. April 10.

It went to three alarms for coverage, with firefighters from Wyckoff and Prospect Park among the mutual aid responders, and was knocked down in under a half-hour.

Everyone reportedly got out OK, including a dog and multiple cats.

The house sustained severe fire damage to the attic and roof and smoke and water damage elsewhere.

