Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Firefighters Contain Vehicle Blaze To Garage Of Bergenfield Home

Jerry DeMarco
28 Bogert Place, Bergenfield
28 Bogert Place, Bergenfield Photo Credit: BERGENFIELD FIRE DEPT

Firefighters contained a Bergenfield car blaze that severely damaged an attached garage Sunday night.

The Bogert Place call was quickly upgraded to a second alarm on arrival around 7 p.m., responders said.

Firefighters made quick work of it, containing the flames to the garage. 

The sedan was totaled. A tow truck was called to remove it.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Dumont, Englewood, New Milford, Teaneck and Tenafly.

