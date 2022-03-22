Contact Us
Firefighters Battle Blaze Next To Ukrainian Church, School In Passaic

Jerry DeMarco
229 President Street, Passaic
229 President Street, Passaic Photo Credit: Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

UPDATE: Two firefighters were injured battling an afternoon house fire next to a Ukrainian church and elementary school in Passaic, authorities said.

The four-alarm blaze broke out on the second floor of the 2½-story wood-frame home next to the St. Nicholas church and school on President Street shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, responders said.

Power lines came down on one of the responding fire trucks, prompting an urgent request for a PSE&G crew, they said.

The injuries to the two firefighters weren't considered life-threatening, according to responders at the scene. One involved a knee injury, they said.

Firefighters were pulled from the building less than a half-hour after they arrived as flames shot out of the eaves.

They continued to battle the blaze from the exterior.

