Firefighter Injured In Paterson House Blaze

A firefighter was hospitalized with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening after he slipped and fell battling a Paterson house fire on Monday, authorities said.

The firefighter was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center after being injured in the 22nd Street fire.

The blaze broke out on the second floor of the home and was quickly knocked down. A possible cause wasn't immediately disclosed.

No other injuries were reported.

At scene of East 22nd Street fire in Paterson Jon Ryan

