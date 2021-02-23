Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Firefighter Injured In Paterson House Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
264 East 22nd Street, Paterson
264 East 22nd Street, Paterson Photo Credit: Jon Ryan

A firefighter was hospitalized with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening after he slipped and fell battling a Paterson house fire on Monday, authorities said.

The firefighter was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center after being injured in the 22nd Street fire.

The blaze broke out on the second floor of the home and was quickly knocked down. A possible cause wasn't immediately disclosed.

No other injuries were reported.

At scene of East 22nd Street fire in Paterson

Jon Ryan

