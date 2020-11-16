Firefighter Falls Through Floor In Hasbrouck Heights Blaze

A firefighter escaped serious injury when he fell through the second floor of a Hasbrouck Heights house during a Monday night blaze, responders said.

The firefighter was hospitalized with what were characterized as minor injuries following the mayday call on Henry Street, they said.

The three-alarm blaze broke out on the second floor of the unoccupied, 2½-story home before quickly extending shortly after 7 p.m.

Firefighters had it knocked down in under an hour.

312 Henry Street, Hasbrouck Heights Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

The cause wasn't immediately determined.

The Henry Street house was unoccupied, Hasbrouck Heights firefighters said. Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

