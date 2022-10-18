Contact Us
Fired Rookie Paterson Police Officer Indicted On Domestic Violence Charges

Joseph Tuminelli
Joseph Tuminelli Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

UPDATE: A Paterson rookie police officer who was fired after being arrested for domestic violence was indicted by a grand jury on aggravated assault and stalking charges.

Joseph Tuminelli, 28, lasted all of seven months with the city police department after being sworn in to the job in July 2020.

Members of his own department took Tuminelli into custody in February 2021. The case was then turned over to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

An indictment secured by an assistant prosecutor in Superior Court in Paterson accuses him of “multiple acts” of domestic violence, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

In addition to the indictment, Tuminelli is also charged with harassment, a local disorderly persons offense, Valdes said.

Tuminelli had remained free on pre-trial monitoring since Feb. 23, 2021. An arraignment on the indictment has yet to be scheduled, Valdes said.

