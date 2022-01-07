Fire Tears Through Former Paterson Church

Flames shot through a former church overnight in Paterson.

No injuries were reported in the three-alarm blaze, which broke out in the Greater Assembly Holy House of Prayer on Arch Street, off North 1st, shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters were quickly forced to an exterior attack as flames blew through the roof. It took nearly four hours to knock down the main body of the blaze.

Fire officials were investigating the cause.

The church ceased operating in March. The building is for sale.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.