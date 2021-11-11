Fire Roars Through Wayne Home

A Thursday morning blaze ravaged a Wayne home and destroyed a vehicle.

Responders found flames blowing through the windows of both floors and the attic of the two-story, wood-frame home on Camilla Drive shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Several Wayne fire companies doused the blaze from several angles, knocking the bulk of it down within 45 minutes.

Everyone got out OK, with one victim hospitalized for smoke inhalation, police Capt. Dan Daly said.

Authorities couldn't immediately confirm a report that the fire began in the vehicle and then spread to the house.

Fire marshals were investigating the cause.

Township police, the Wayne First Aid Squad and Passaic County sheriff's officers also responded.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.