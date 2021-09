Fire ravaged a detached garage at a Wyckoff home.

An occupant of the home got out OK and no injuries were reported in the two-alarm blaze, which broke out around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Sherwood Lane off Crescent and Franklin avenues and was quickly knocked down.

An ATV was consumed and the home sustained some heat damage.

Waldwick firefighters joined their Wyckoff colleagues at the scene.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the Sherwood Lane blaze in Wyckoff. WYCKOFF VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPT

