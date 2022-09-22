Fire Races Through North Arlington Home Under Renovation

Firefighters doused a stubborn blaze that ravaged a North Arlington home that neighbors said was being renovated.

The fire ignited in the two-story, wood-frame home on Union Avenue between 3rd and 4th streets shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.

It quickly went to three alarms, spreading from the first floor through the attic, followed by a fourth bell for coverage.

The inner stairs were compromised, forcing firefighters to climb onto the roof over the first floor.

It had become a defensive operation by noon, with two master streams and a couple of hand-held hoses dousing the flames.

The fire was officially declared under control two hours after it was called in.

No injuries were reported.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Kearny, Lyndhurst and Rutherford.

IF there are any departments that I missed -- or if you have photos/other info from the scene -- please text (201) 943-2794. Or email: jdemarco@dailyvoice.com. THANK YOU.

