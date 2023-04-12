Fire On The Mountain: Large West Milford Brush Blaze Burns Through Watershed

UPDATE: Fire officials early Wednesday night said a large brush blaze off Route 23 in West Milford was being contained in the Echo Lake watershed.

Announcements will be made if that changes, the township fire department said in an alert as the evening began April 12.

Northbound Route 23 was closed soon after the fire ignited near the Charlotteburg Reservoir shortly before 2 p.m.

Unfortunately, Echo Lake Road -- which would be the alternate route in that case -- was also closed.

Flames quickly spread over 20 acres before New Jersey Forest Fire Service helicopters began scooping and then dropping water on the fire.

Firefighters from various departments on both sides of the state line responded.

Citizens said the horse stables at Echo Lake were evacuated. An estimated 40 horses were involved. JCP&L reported more than 1,000 customers without power.

Wildfires are common this time of year, which has kept firefighters on alert.

Low humidity, strong winds and dry ground comprise the toxic cocktail. All that's needed is one negligent person to toss a cigarette or fail to fully douse a fire pit.

Three wildfires made headlines Tuesday in New Jersey -- the largest in Teaneck.

