An overnight fire burned a Franklin Lakes house to the ground.

The fast-moving blaze broke out in the 2½-story Cheyenne Drive home around 12:30 a.m. Monday. The bulk of it was knocked down shortly after 1:30 a.m.

The 2,800-foot house, built in 1968, completely collapsed.

No injuries were immediately reported.

