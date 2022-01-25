Fire Investigators Examine Fort Lee House Blaze

Firefighters contained a Fort Lee house blaze to a front bedroom after a passing lieutenant saw smoke.

Fire Lt. Phil Craddock was driving on the Route 1&9 overpass around 4:45 p.m. Monday when he spotted the smoke coming from the two-story home at 2068 Jones Road just below.

Firefighters knocked the blaze down in under a half hour. No injuries were reported.

The rest of the house beyond the fire room sustained smoke, water and ventilation damage.

The borough Volunteer Ambulance Squad remained on standby. Borough police also responded, along with DPW workers who salted the street and the Office of Emergency Management, which found shelter for the displaced residents. PSE&G cut the gas and electricity.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Cliffside Park, Edgewater, Englewood Cliffs and Leonia.

Fire prevention officials were investigating the cause.

