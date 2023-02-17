Fire Inspector In Morris Who Lives In Bergen Busted For Child Porn

A fire inspector who works in Morris County was caught trafficking child porn, authorities said following a raid on his Rutherford home.

Juan P. Bonilla-Correa, 44, was arrested following a warranted search of his Union Avenue garden apartment, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said on Friday, Feb. 17.

Members of his Cyber Crimes Unit found that the divorced Bonilla-Correa “used the Internet to view, download, possess, and distribute files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent children,” the prosecutor said.

They charged him with possession and distribution of child pornography and child endangerment and sent him to the Bergen County Jail on Thursday.

He remained held there pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

