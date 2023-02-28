Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Fire In Wyckoff Shopping Center Pizzeria Quickly Doused

Jerry DeMarco
Pizzeria Mandara in the Boulder Run shopping center, 319 Franklin Ave, Wyckoff
Pizzeria Mandara in the Boulder Run shopping center, 319 Franklin Ave, Wyckoff Photo Credit: Waldwick FD

Firefighters made quick work of a late-night blaze at a Wyckoff shopping center pizzeria.

A fire alarm brought responders to Pizzeria Mandara in the Boulder Run shopping center off Franklin and Godwin avenues as snow continued to fall shortly before midnight Monday, Feb. 27.

Wyckoff firefighters doused the flames in minutes.

Waldwick firefighters assisted.

No severe damage or injuries were immediately reported. 

The Waldwick Fire Department took the photos.

