Fire In Wyckoff Shopping Center Pizzeria Quickly Doused

Firefighters made quick work of a late-night blaze at a Wyckoff shopping center pizzeria.

A fire alarm brought responders to Pizzeria Mandara in the Boulder Run shopping center off Franklin and Godwin avenues as snow continued to fall shortly before midnight Monday, Feb. 27.

Wyckoff firefighters doused the flames in minutes.

Waldwick firefighters assisted.

No severe damage or injuries were immediately reported.

The Waldwick Fire Department took the photos.

