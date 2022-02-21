Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Fire Doused In Basement Of Downtown Wood-Ridge Shops

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
251 Valley Boulevard, Wood-Ridge
251 Valley Boulevard, Wood-Ridge Photo Credit: James Wood Sr. for DAILY VOICE

Working sprinklers prevented a potential disaster when a fire broke out in downtown Wood-Ridge.

Local authorities didn't immediately disclose a possible cause of the two-alarm Valley Boulevard blaze, which broke out in a common basement area below Emilia Romagna Pizza & Ristorante around 8 a.m. Monday.

They did, however, alert the Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Investigations Unit after allegedly finding separate points of ignition.

No injuries were reported.

Carlstadt, Little Ferry, Lodi and Moonachie firefighters provided mutual aid.

