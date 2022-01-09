Fire Doused At Lodi Tire Shop Next To Site Of Blaze Just Last Month

PHOTOS: Firefighters doused a stubborn morning blaze in a Lodi tire shop located next to an auto repair shop struck by fire less than a month ago.

Lodi's finest had to open the truss roof to get to the source of the fire, which broke out at J & J Tires & Wheels on Union Street around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.

They had it knocked down within 45 minutes.

A firefighter was treated for a minor injury in the two-alarm blaze, which went to three bells for manpower.

Mutual aid responders at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Garfield, Little Ferry, Lodi, Rochelle Park, Saddle Brook, Wallington and Wood-Ridge.

County Wide Emergency Services provided a canteen.

The building is in front of Speed Auto Body on Rennie Place, where another fire was doused on Aug. 5.

Authorities were investigating the cause of Thursday's fire.

