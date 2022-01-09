Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: GOTCHA! Saddle River Officers Nab Trio Of Teens Who Fled Burglary Attempt In Stolen SUV
News

Fire Doused At Lodi Tire Shop Next To Site Of Blaze Just Last Month

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The fire broke out at J & J Tires & Wheels on Union Street in Lodi around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.
The fire broke out at J & J Tires & Wheels on Union Street in Lodi around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. Photo Credit: Tony Greco

PHOTOS: Firefighters doused a stubborn morning blaze in a Lodi tire shop located next to an auto repair shop struck by fire less than a month ago.

Lodi's finest had to open the truss roof to get to the source of the fire, which broke out at J & J Tires & Wheels on Union Street around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.

They had it knocked down within 45 minutes.

A firefighter was treated for a minor injury in the two-alarm blaze, which went to three bells for manpower.

Mutual aid responders at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Garfield, Little Ferry, Lodi, Rochelle Park, Saddle Brook, Wallington and Wood-Ridge.

County Wide Emergency Services provided a canteen.

The building is in front of Speed Auto Body on Rennie Place, where another fire was doused on Aug. 5.

SEE: Fire At Lodi Auto Body Shop Quickly Doused

Authorities were investigating the cause of Thursday's fire.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.