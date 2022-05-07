Fire Doused At Jewish School In Clifton

A transformer fire downed power lines and extended to the exterior of a private Jewish school in Clifton.

The blaze outside the K-8 Clifton Cheder, a religious elementary school on Industrial Avenue, broke out just after noon and went to two alarms within 20 minutes.

PSE&G cut the power as firefighters doused heavy flames on the outside and roof of the two-story brick school building. They had the fire knocked down in an hour.

No injuries were reported.

The building sustained smoke and water damage but none from fire, responders said.

