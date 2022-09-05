Fire Destroys West Milford Family's Home

A West Milford family expressed gratitude to firefighters following a destructive blaze.

A resident had to be treated for smoke inhalation following the fire, which ignited on the porch of the Echo Lane home Saturday afternoon, Sept. 3, responders said.

"We can’t thank the firefighters and first responders enough for keeping the fire contained to just our house," said homeowner April Santangelo. "With this drought we’re in, this fire could have become much worse very quickly."

Santangelo said she and her husband, John, raised three children in the house over the past 19 years. Although the fire was devastating, she said, they're all "very, very grateful" that they and two of their pets are all OK.

She also thanked the community "for reaching out and offering whatever help they can."

Authorities were trying to determine the cause of the three-alarm blaze, which broke out shortly after 2:30 p.m Saturday and blew through the roof.

It was brought under control about an hour later, firefighters said.

Mutual aid responders included colleagues from Ringwood and Bloomingdale.

